The league battle we have been groveling for – Can Hearts and Kotoko sustain this contest?

Sports Features of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: Umar-Farouk Atipaga

It’s getting to the business end of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, and as expected, the excitement and talking points have bellowed.



This time around, fans of both Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, as well as neutrals alike will be yearning for a close battle between the two giants after a neck-and-neck situation following their matchday 26 outcomes.



Hearts returned from Eleven Wonders with maximum points after snatching a 1-0 win to complete a four-game winning streak with accompanying clean sheets.



Meanwhile, their arch-rivals, Kotoko dropped points against WAFA after playing out a 1-1 draw, a week after recording the same scoreline away to Liberty Professionals.



The two clubs are currently locked on 46 points apiece, with Hearts leading the table, thanks to superior goals advantage.



Hearts have not just failed to win the league in over a decade. In fact, the Phobians have failed to line up silverware in their trophy cabinet in the way and manner they did with ease and beauty from the late 1990s to 2010.



Now, with hope and confidence staring at them, it’s not surprising how their fans have begun activating a title-winning dream which will not only end the drought, but also give them a voice beyond arguments premised on ‘ancient glories.’



From the red corner, Kotoko still remain a top-most favourite, and are very much hopeful of consolidating their place as the most successful club in the history of the competition after a record 24-title winning feat.



Having won four titles (including a makeshift version dubbed Normalization Committee Special Competition in 2019) during Hearts of Oak’s 11-year hiatus, they certainly have the know-how and the right temperament to give it another shot.



The fact that the two clubs are the most successful in Ghana, and also command some respect in Africa as former continental champions, in addition to possessing one of the best stories in terms of football rivalry, make for some exciting weeks ahead with eight matchdays left to wrap up the season.



It could either be a race between Hearts and Kotoko, or a multiple-club race with the likes of Karela United, Medeama Sc, Accra Great Olympics, and Dreams FC in the mix. Whichever way it goes, we should be preparing for thrills with Hearts and Kotoko in the equation.



On the other hand, if the two giants fail to put up a consistent run, then the other clubs will take over the show with the standings continuing to remain tighter across all layers of the league table.



Interestingly, Hearts of Oak get to play their next five games at their home venue – Accra Sports Stadium including an encounter with Asante Kotoko.



Hearts of Oak’s next five matches:



Hearts vs Berekum Chelsea – Accra Sports Stadium



Olympics vs Hearts – Accra Sports Stadium



Hearts vs Medeama- Accra Sports Stadium



Legon Cities vs Hearts – Accra Sports Stadium



Hearts vs Kotoko- Accra Sports Stadium





Aduana Stars vs Kotoko – Agyemang Badu StadiumKotoko vs AshantiGold- Len Clay StadiumInter Allies vs Kotoko- Dawu StadiumKotoko vs Karela – Len Clay StadiumHearts vs Kotoko- Accra Sports StadiumClearly, as we navigate each match in the next few weeks ahead, the direction of the title will become clear and clearer.Will it go down the wire? Will this potential battle be short-lived? Judging from their trophy-less run, it would be right to say Hearts of Oak are hungrier and desperate to land silverware like a starved glutton gobbling at a food bazaar.