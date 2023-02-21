The last time I met Atsu, he gave me a jersey and $400 - Dan Kwaku Yeboah recounts

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Ghanaian sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has disclosed how the late Christian Atsu gifted him a jersey and $400.



Dan Kwaku Yeboah explained that the late Ghanaian international would often visit him whenever he was on holidays in Ghana.



Sharing his experience with the late player, he said, “everywhere I am he would come and visit me, sometimes I would be at Tantra Hill or at my printing press and he will come and greet me.”



Dan Kwaku Yeboah recalled that his last personal engagement with Atsu was at the 2019 AFCON when he was the spokesperson of the defunct Normalization Committee.



Recalling the details of their discussion, the sports journalist stated that he urged Atsu to remain with the Black Stars although he was injured but the player insisted on leaving to enable him to recover from the injury.



According to him, it was during his departure that the player gifted him a replica jersey and cash.



“In 2019 that was the last time I had a personal interaction with him when we went to the 2019 AFCON. He got injured before the tournament so I went to him and urged him to stay with the team if his injury recovery period is not long so he plays if the team progresses out of the group stage,” he said on Peace FM.



“He came to my room after and said the scan doesn’t look good so he has to go back. So he gave me a jersey and $400. That was the last time I had a personal encounter with him.



“Since then, maybe WhatsApp, but I have never seen him annoyed because every human being has that side but I have never seen him angry before,” he added.



Christian Atsu died at the age of 31 after his body was found 12 days after the earthquake which occurred in Turkey on February 6, 2023.



