‘The last 14 months have been tough’ – Dogboe grateful after comeback victory

Former WBO Super bantamweight Isaac Dogboe

Former WBO Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac Dogboe made a triumphant return to the ring with an impressive victory over Mexican-American boxer Chris Avalos.

Making his debut in the Featherweight division, the 25-year-old made light work of his Mexican-American opponent.



Isaac Dogboe dominated Avalos for the entirety of the bout, before recording victory by way of TKO in the eighth round.



The fight was the Ghanaian boxer’s first since May 2019, when he succumbed to the second of his back-to-back defeats to Emanuel Navarrete.



Following his winning return to the ring, Dogboe admitted that the last 14 months have been very tough.



He, however, expressed his gratitude after recording a comeback victory against Avalos at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA.



"I give blessings to the almighty God, it's been a tough 14 months but God has been with me in every step of the way and I am grateful and just wants to say thank you and praise the Lord for my come back and everyone that has been by my side guiding me through this 14 months, it's been a tremendous road but finally we are coming back. I felt great in the ring today,” Dogboe said after the bout.









