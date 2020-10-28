Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

The job is very difficult - GFA communications director Henry Asante Twum

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has spoken about the difficulty of his current position.



The sports journalist was appointed to the position last year when Kurt Okraku was elected as the new Ghana Football Association President.



Having worked for a year with the Kurt Okraku-led GFA administration, Henry Asante Twum says the job is very demanding.



“It's difficult to compare my now and then, sincerely it's a difficult position I hold now. Everyone wants to interview you, my phone is always ringing with calls from journalists across the country,” the former Dreams FC communications director said in an interview with Hot FM.



He added, “football goes beyond ethnicity, religion, political parties and it transcends to all regions.”



Meanwhile, Henry Asante Twum has revealed that the Ghana Football Association will on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, launch the 20/21 football season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.