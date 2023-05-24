The integrity of Ghana’s Premier League is high – Prosper Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo says the integrity of this season’s Ghana Premier League is very high as compared to the previous seasons.



With the concerns raised about poor officiating, poor pitches and poor remuneration, the current administration led by President Kurt Okraku has been criticized by most Ghanaians for not raising the bar as expected.



However, Addo believes the narrative is untrue but rather prefers the masses do the ratings with regards to the integrity of the league.



“I do prefer others to do the ratings but the rating is very high and you will see that. The fact that we have to write to betting companies that they have no license to take our game. Why are they taking bets on our games? This shows the integrity is very high. When we took over power in 2019, I met with authorities of the Gaming Commission to have discussions and they said they are not sure of our league and won't engage in betting”, he told Asempa FM.



He added that there were other betting firms who showed up but were given strict warnings to back off and could face legal implications.



“There were many other betting outlets but we warned and made them aware of the legal consequences that come with that. It’s because the integrity is very high. We have integrity officers from all the clubs who have been trained to implement it among players and club officials so as to avoid any influence”, he said.



Prior to the commencement of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, the FA announced betPawa, a betting syndicate as the new headline sponsor in a three-year-deal worth six million dollars.



LSN/DO