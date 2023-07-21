The inside story from Otumfuo's second meeting with Asante Kotoko board members

Sports News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

According to a report filed by Kessben FM’s Frank Naro, the dissolved Board of Asante Kotoko met with the Patron of the club Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Tuesday, 18, July at the Manhyia Palace but had to postpone the meeting because the Board of Directors appeared before the Asantehene without their own report for their three-year term.



The decision comes following the completion of the three-year mandate of the board, which was led by esteemed businessman Dr. Kwame Kyei.



In an official statement, it was confirmed that the management’s mandate also came to an end simultaneously with the board on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.



Speaking on Kessben FM, Frank Naro disclosed that, Otumfuo thanked the team for their work but stood on the grounds of disunity, hence the decision to dissolve the board.



“Everything shows there is no unity among the Board of Directors. He believes if they should continue to serve the club, it is not possible. They are all my grandchildren and individually, they are good in their respective areas, but as a team, they are not united so I have relieved them of their roles”, as quoted by Frank Naro.



“All I will say is that I can call anyone at any time to come work in any area for me, including even the next Asante Kotoko Board. It is possible any of them can be called to help”, he added.



Meanwhile, Naro mentioned that, during Tuesday’s meeting, three out of the 12-member Board Members namely, Martin Osei Kweku Brobbey, Jude Arthur, and Kofi Abban were not present at the meeting but gave reasons for their absence.



Throwing more light on the extensive report which was supposed to be submitted by the Board, Frank Naro said that “The extensive report is not ready. The one present was the one from the Management, but Otumfuo said there will be an auditing process and after that is done, the Board will be given feedback”.



Speaking further, Frank Naro disclosed that, after an earlier Board Meeting with Otumfuo on Tuesday, July 18, the Board appointed a three-member committee to draft a report but some were not able to make it.



“I still stand by it that after a few conversations and I was told the Board met and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Nana Yaw Amponsah went ahead to present a PowerPoint presentation to the Board. I think it was only four members of the Board, some were not even aware and that was the reason why when they met at Manhyia, they gave themselves out for Otumfuo to say some are not even aware of the details of the letter. In fact, the Board Chairman even said he has not seen the report. So, it was clear there was no unity and it was the main reason why they were asked to leave”, he added.



Speaking on the way forward, Frank Naro disclosed that Friday, July 21, the players led by skipper Richard Boadu will meet with Otumfuo where issues among salaries arrears will be discussed and the club’s new directives.



He added that it is alleged that some influential personalities are ready to cough out some cash to solve the salaries owed.





Watch the video below:













LSN/KPE