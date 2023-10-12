The government must invest into football to aid development- Dormaahene affirms

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Omanhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has called on the government to invest hugely into football to aid the development of the discipline.



According to Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, football has always been part of him during his secondary school days, adding that he has been through tough times despite his love for the discipline.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II who doubles as a High Court judge, through his love for football, established Aduana Stars Football in 1985 and in their first season in the Ghana Premier League, the Dormaa-based club won the title in 2010.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s LowDown, Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II reiterated the need to emulate what African countries do for their respective clubs in terms of investment and support, adding that Ghana should move on the same path.



“I have heard people say it is private investment, go to Ivory Coast, they invest in their teams, most of the African countries including Ghana you won’t get about six of them. Now if you look at our league, Tanzania and Ethiopia are buying our players because the government is investing in them heavily.



“During the NPP time, I have seen some of these AstroTurfs they have put up, but it goes beyond that. They need to invest in the game of football, if you don’t invest and people are investing, they will outplay you. Before, players were not moving into leagues in Tanzania and Ethiopia as the focus was in the North like Morocco and others. But now, it has changed because everywhere they are buying out best players, there is the need for the government to pay attention to this issue. If I tell you how much we spent a season in football, you will jump into the skies,” he added.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo presides over legal matters in a Fast Track High Court in the Greater Accra region and is also the current head of the judicial committee at the National House of chiefs and oversees all their legal matters.











Watch the video below:





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards











LSN/NOQ