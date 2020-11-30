Sports News of Monday, 30 November 2020

The goals will come - Legon Cities star Asamoah Gyan assures fans

Legon Cities star Asamoah Gyan is confident he will start finding the back of the net to help the Ghana Premier League club achieve their target for the season.



The 35-year-old striker made his debut for Legon this past weekend following his big-money move in October.



Gyan came on in their goalless draw against Medeama. He produced an impressive performance in the 20 minutes he spent on the field.



It was his first competitive match in 11 months.



“I’m just enjoying my football, I just want to enjoy myself, I want to help Legon Cities. This is my new club so I just want to be playing football,” he told reporters after the game.



“As a striker, of course, people might be expecting goals from me but the goals will come.



The draw means Legon Cities have two points after three games. A disappointing start which many least expected after they invested heavily in signing new players.



We still working, if you watch Legon Cities I think 85% of our players are new, we still getting to know each other," Gyan said.



Tactically we are working but I think now we are understanding what we want to do. The technical team have done a great job. It’s been a short while but now they are beginning to understand what is at stake. So, we just hope the next game goes well.”



Legon Cities, after their 3-0 defeat against Great Olympics on matchday 2, sacked coach Goran Barjaktarevic and appointed Bashir Hayford.





