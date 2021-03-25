The goal is to qualify for AFCON – Kudus

Sports News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Ajax Midfielder, Kudus Mohammed has stated that Ghana’s main target is to book a ticket to AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.



Ghana finds themselves in a much tighter group with three teams having 9 points each but the target for the Black Stars still remains to qualify for AFCON.



“The goal is to qualify for the AFCON so we go into every game with the same mentality, whether it is two games or one game that we have to win, the mentality is the same. It’s the same spirit so whether we will qualify after this game or the next game, it’s the same mentality and we are going to do our best to seal qualification tomorrow,” Kudus stated.



The Black Stars will play an all-important game against South Africa on Thursday at FNB Stadium and the Midfielder has revealed how ready they are for the clash.



“It has been very good. There’s a very good team spirit and unity in camp and everyone is 100% ready for the game,” he said.



He added “The best way to approach the game is thinking that it’s a new game. Because we beat them the first time, they are going to come with extra motivation to beat us so the most important thing is to match their spirit and play what we know best.



“We will approach the game the same way we did the other time. But that is gone, tomorrow is the most important game for us and that is what the focus is about.”