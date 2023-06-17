'The future of Hearts of Oak is bright' - Board Member Frank Nelson

Sports News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak Board Member Frank Nelson Nwokolo has praised the club's infrastructure, specifically highlighting the impressive training facility at Pobiman



He believes the Phobians have a bright future ahead of them despite their poor 2022/23 season.



Nwokolo made these remarks during the All Star Festival press soiree, which took place in anticipation of the upcoming BAC Group event scheduled from June 20 to June 22 in Sunyani.



Addressing the media regarding Hearts of Oak's disappointing performance in the 2022-2023 Ghana Premier League, where the team finished 12th, Nelson expressed his disappointment but emphasized that the club is thriving in other aspects.



"In facilities, we are doing very well. You go to Pobiman, it's like a one-stop shop because with Pobiman, you have basketball and tennis courts, a swimming pool, hostel facilities, and natural and astro turf pitches.



"Additionally, we are planning to include an 80-bedroom hotel in Pobiman. So, if you ask me about the future, I will tell you the future is bright."