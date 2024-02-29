‘The future is bright’ – Black Queens forward Evelyn Badu declares despite Olympic Games setback

Sports News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Black Queens forward, Evelyn Badu is confident that there are good things for the team in the future.



The attacker was in action for the Black Queens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, when the team drew 3-3 with the Copper Queens of Zambia in the qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.



As a result of the scoreline, the Black Queens have been eliminated from the qualifiers with Zambia going through to the final round thanks to a 4-3 aggregate win.



In a post on X after the game, Evelyn Badu expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for the support, adding that the Black Queens will come good in the future.



“The future is bright. Thanks for the wonderful support,” Evelyn Badu said in her post.



