'The four wise men' - Charles Taylor names the coaching team to save the Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Charles Taylor, has identified four ex-Black Stars players that he believes could transform the team's fortunes if they were appointed as the new technical committee of the team.



According to Taylor, Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston and Sammy Adjei are the ‘four wise men’ who could lead the Black Stars to glory.



Speaking on Angel TV, he mentioned that Essien should be appointed as the head coach while Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah serve as deputies with Sammy Adjei assuming the goalkeepers’ trainer role.



“It should be Laryea, Essien, Stephen Appiah and Sammy Adjei. These are the four wise men. Essien should be the head coach because of what he is doing in Denmark, Laryea and Appiah as assistant coaches and Sammy Adjei as the keepers’ trainer,” he said



He explained that Asamoah Gyan should be the strikers’ coach because he is the country’s all-time top scorer.



“If we had a system that works, Asamoah Gyan who is our best goal scorer, should be the strikers’ trainer. That is also a coaching role.”



Taylor’s assertion is in reaction to reports that Otto Addo is the favourite for the vacant Black Stars coaching role after scoring the highest point during the interview process.



The report also suggests that the Ghana Football Association are looking to appoint a technical team made up of former Black Stars players headed by Otto Addo.



Michael Essien is said to be the first deputy while Asamoah Gyan serves as the second deputy and team manager with Adam Kwarasey taking up the goalkeepers’ trainer’s role.



Watch Charles Taylor's assertion on Angel TV via the video below from 1:30







EE/EK