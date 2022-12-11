The foundation of Ghana football is weak – Nana Fitz speaks after Ghana World Cup exit

Sports News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz has reacted to the Black Stars' unimpressive performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



In an interview, Nana Fitz noted the foundation of Ghana football is very weak and is of the opinion the country’s football will continue to struggle.



“Until we take a strong step, we will live like this and people will be fainting because of poor performance. Football is a team not teamwork because it consists of the Ministry, FA, playing body, supporters, and taxpayers and that is a football team.”



“So, all of us should put our heads on a table and see, you cannot do anything secret. The foundation of this country’s football is very weak until we destroy the whole foundation and bring new one, believe me, we will continue to struggle” he told Happy FM.