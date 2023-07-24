The five things that happened to Asante Kotoko the weekend Otumfuo Osei Tutu struck

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

If there was ever a doubt about the controlling powers in the administration of Kumasi Asante Kotoko then his calls over the weekend will put things to bed.



The Asantehene struck over the weekend and took control of his beloved club with calls that he believes will shape the club’s immediate and long-term future.



From Friday, July 21 when he met the legends and supporters of the club to Sunday, July 23, 2023, Otumfuo made some key instructive calls including the official dissolution of the board and management of the club.



Below are five things that happened since Friday



Otumfuo hosts Asante Kotoko ex-players and supporters



As part of his consultations with the various bodies within the club, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu met legends of the club and interacted with them.



Otumfuo also held talks with the National Circles Committee which is the supporters wing of the party.



The ex-players were led by Kwasi Appiah who was the technical head at Kenpong Football Academy.



Appointment of Narteh Ogum as head coach



The rumored return of Narteh Ogum as head coach was confirmed by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu over the weekend.



Ogum who left unceremoniously was appointed following a recommendation by former Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah.



He will lead the club on transfers and steer the technical side of the team as they hope to win the league in the 2023/2024 season.



4-member IMC



A four-member Interim Management Committee has been constituted by Otumfuo to administer the club for the time being.



The four members are Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, and the rest are former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, the newly appointed Kotoko coach and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.



Visits Adaka Jachie



Otumfuo visited the Adaka Jachie training ground to acquaint himself with progress on various developmental projects ongoing.



Otumfuo during the visit, promised to ensure the completion of the projects and lead the club to success.



Order recruitment of top targets



Otumfuo Osei Tutu ordered the new technical team to recruit players that will help the club rediscover its top form and push them to the next level.



Otumfuo warned against the signing of sub-standard players, advising that it is crucial for the club to recruit players who champion the cause the make Asante Kotoko great again.



KPE



