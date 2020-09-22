Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: GNA

The first ever major and competitive marathon to hit the Western Region

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (M) and the organisers of the initiative

The Western Region is ready to witness this first ever major and competitive marathon this year.



The marathon, which is expected to cover a distance of 21 kilometers (half marathon) would be part of the activities marking the ever popular Ankos Festival, also known as "Taadi Bronya" held in December annually for over 10 years.



The Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, an initiative of Medivents Consult and Total Marketing & Tours Limited shall be under the distinguished endorsement of the Western Regional Minister Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.



According to the organisers of the marathon, the initiative is to give the festival a sporting spice and also serve as a platform to attract attention to the numerous tourist destinations in the Western Region.



"Sports is a major tool for promoting unity and peace. We have a big festival in December each year and it is appropriate we add sports to attract the youth.



"We believe there are potential long-distance athletes in the region and this will offer the best platform to exhibit their talents and make a case for the Western Region.



"This marathon has come to stay and it would be part of the festival each year going forward. We want to show case the sporting potential of the region as well," Mr. Akpene Darko-Cobbina Spokesperson for the event said.



Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah (MP) the Western Regional Minister commended the organisers for the initiative.



He said the region would be waiting for the big event which would add more excitement and attention to the festival.



"We all know the Ankos Festival is a big deal in the region and marathons are big brands and has projected cities like Boston, London, Berlin, among others.



"This marathon has come to stay and we would do our best to keep it as part of the celebration each year. I urge the youth to take keen interest in it and be part of the event" he added.



Mr. Darko-Mensah urged corporate bodies to support the organisation of the event to make it a success.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.