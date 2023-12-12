You are here: HomeSports2023 12 12Article 1896818

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The duel I’m most excited about in Ligue 1 is facing off with Alexis Sanchez – Alidu Seidu

Alidu Seidu and Alexis Sanchez Alidu Seidu and Alexis Sanchez

Ghana defender, Alidu Seidu, has revealed that the duel that makes him happy the most in his French Ligue 1 career is facing off against Alexis Sanchez.

Last season, the Black Stars defender faced off with the Chilean’s Marseille in round 5 of the French league, Marseille won but Sanchez did not score.

During the reverse fixture, Alidu did not play and Clermont Foot lost 2-0 at home, with Sanchez scoring both goals.

Speaking about the first meeting in Ligue 1, Alidu was full of praise for himself.

“The duel I was happy with was in Marseille against Alexis Sanchez,” he told Ligue 1.

“When he arrived, he was giving a hard time to many defenders, but when I played against him, he hardly touched the ball. I won all the duels, every single one...

“The coach had told me, "Watch out, Sanchez is very good!" Because if you give Alexis a little space, he'll give you a hard time and score. I think we lost 1-0, but... Alexis Sanchez didn't move much.”

