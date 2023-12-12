The duel I’m most excited about in Ligue 1 is facing off with Alexis Sanchez – Alidu Seidu

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender, Alidu Seidu, has revealed that the duel that makes him happy the most in his French Ligue 1 career is facing off against Alexis Sanchez.



Last season, the Black Stars defender faced off with the Chilean’s Marseille in round 5 of the French league, Marseille won but Sanchez did not score.



During the reverse fixture, Alidu did not play and Clermont Foot lost 2-0 at home, with Sanchez scoring both goals.



Speaking about the first meeting in Ligue 1, Alidu was full of praise for himself.



“The duel I was happy with was in Marseille against Alexis Sanchez,” he told Ligue 1.



“When he arrived, he was giving a hard time to many defenders, but when I played against him, he hardly touched the ball. I won all the duels, every single one...



“The coach had told me, "Watch out, Sanchez is very good!" Because if you give Alexis a little space, he'll give you a hard time and score. I think we lost 1-0, but... Alexis Sanchez didn't move much.”