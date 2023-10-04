You are here: HomeSports2023 10 04Article 1856051

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

The drinking master - Football fans troll Andre Onana after shambolic performance in Man United's defeat

Some football fans on social media have labelled Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana as 'drinking master' after conceding three goals against Galatasaray on Tuesday, October 4, 2023.

Manchester United lost 3-2 against Galatasaray at Old Trafford in their second group-stage game.

Onana has conceded in three games out of ten games played in all competitions, conceding 18 goals in total.

The Cameroonian has not had the best start at Man United since joining the Reds in the Summer to replace Spanish David De Gea.

Some claim the club made a wrong decision replacing De Gea who won the Premier League best goalkeeper last season.

Following the defeat, Manchester United now sit bottom of their group with zero points.


