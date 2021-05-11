The draw is difficult - Nigeria coach Waldrum on facing Black Queens in 2022 AWCON qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum anticipates a tough match against the Black Queens of Ghana in the first round of the 2022 AWCON qualifiers.



The Super Falcons were pitted against their neighbours, Ghana in a draw which was held in Cairo on Monday, May 10, 2021.



Nigeria are currently the top-ranked women's side in Africa according to Fifa with Ghana at number four.



"I think you always embrace the challenge," Randy Waldrum said as reported by BBC Sport Africa.



"Obviously the draw is difficult.



"We have a lot of respect for Ghana and we know the strength and power of that team, but as far as the pressure of the job and the task at hand, I think that's something that any competitor truly embraces and you know I think the biggest thing for me is I'm just ready to get to work."



The winner of the tie will face Niger or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.



The first round qualifiers comes off in June with the second round scheduled for October 2021. This will be the first edition under the format of 12 teams.



The 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is slated for Morocco from July 2 to 23, 2022.