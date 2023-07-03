The disrespect needs to stop - Arsenal fans plead as stats reveal Partey is better than Declan Rice

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Some Arsenal fans have called on a section of the fans to stop disrespecting Thomas Partey in their bid to validate the club's desire to sell the Ghanaian as Opta statistics show the player was their best midfielder in the past season.



Partey's stats in comparison to the club's preferred replacement, Declan Rice, also demonstrates that the former Atletico Madrid man outperformed the English, with whom Arsenal is close to reaching an agreement with West Ham United to buy for £105 million pounds.



In the statistics that are based on performances per 90 minutes, Rice only beat Partey in two categories out of five, which were passing accuracy and interceptions.



Rice had 88.1% passing accuracy while Partey recorded 88.0%. With regards to interceptions, Rice had 1.7 while Partey who played in a more attacking side had 1.0.



The other three categories Partey won include tackles (2.5 to Rice's 2.2), duels success (58.7 to Rice's 58.6), and progressive carries (9.1 to Rice's 8.7).



Following the comparison, some fans look forward to watching the two together, suggesting that the club should keep Partey even after signing Rice.



Currently, Thomas Partey has attracted interest from Italian side Juventus and some clubs in Saudi Arabia.



Idiots want Thomas Partey out. When he’s behind Rice only in “interceptions”. Why not build with Rice and Partey, instead of wanting him out? Deluded lots, these people. Throwing him away now will cost another £50m to replace. So why do that? Common sense >>> https://t.co/bfL5dwqdXh — Dr. Dagbo???? (@Dagbofather) July 3, 2023

Look at Partey man, the disrespect I see some people calling some random French names as replacement, some haven’t realised how difficult it is to play lone 6 in this system. https://t.co/xwDSHaArlf — Abdallah (@Abdull_tjay) July 3, 2023

People easily forget how good Partey is https://t.co/2bgv0MHsCZ — S???? (@scrapytweets) July 3, 2023

In anything Arsenal do, Partey MUST never be sold! — TAATA???????????????????????? (@Reyex49) July 3, 2023

This is why Partey is so much integral in this Arsenal's team.

It's simple. Sell him, regret it. — Karleb Nato (@MKarleb) July 3, 2023

Partey gets so much disrespect — Mumeen (@_mumeen) July 3, 2023

These stats mean nothing, every Arsenal fan knows Partey, either gets injured or fades towards the end of every season and that has cost us twice in the last 2 seasons — Nicholas Zemura (@MoyoMzukuruGono) July 3, 2023

Also, I'm not sure why fans are shocked, we literally gave Partey "best DM in the league" shouts for 80% of last season. — CuriousTsonga (@CuriousTsonga) July 3, 2023

Partey is bad bla bla…lol glad for this. He is a class midfielder. — S.J. (@akwesi_agyeman) July 3, 2023

Yet some Arsenal fans want Partey to leave bcos he make some mistakes last season like say Saka no make mistakes, Odegaard no make mistakes. We need depth, having him and Rice will massively improve us. — OYEDOTUN AYODEJI (@Hay_Why_O) July 3, 2023

Lose Partey and it is back to square one. — Kofi (@kofi_ask) July 3, 2023

Tells you Partey-Rice-Odegaard Pivot is the answer we have all been waiting for. Champions league nights will hit differently. Never, Never, EVER attempt or think of selling Thomas Teye Partey. — Sillas K'Ouko (@ouko90sillas) July 3, 2023

Thomas Partey must stay at Arsenal. Any fan who thinks he’s replaceable with quickness doesn’t wish this football club well. — Supreme Garaad JR. (@Supreme_Garaad) July 3, 2023

Let’s keep partey .

We can’t lose him — Mahamoud Ismail (@mahamoud_ismail) July 3, 2023

This is proof that we need Partey in that team.

Arsenal better not sell him - he’s better than Rice and Rice will get better with Partey in the team. — Uche (@ubig1) July 3, 2023

