'The country is on autopilot' - Renowned journalist Joe Laka cries out after fuel station experience

Renowned sports journalist, Joe Laka had a cause to lament the hardship in the country after his fuel gauge made just some slight movement after he paid GH₵400 for fuel.



Sir Joe as he is widely known is crying out to the president and authorities to find a quick solution to the unbearable economic conditions in the country.



The Kessben Sports editor expressed sympathy for both employers and employees, fearing that the current situation could escalate to a level where companies would be forced to lay off workers.



He noted that employees will also not be motivated to work due to the hardships in the country.



“I bought fuel for GHC400 and the gauge moved just one bar and a little. Things have gotten out of hand in the country. The plane is flying without a pilot. The country is on autopilot. The people handling the country, don’t they have any solution for our problems? Diesel is over GHC105. Petrol is more than 80cedis.



“I feel for workers and employers. Employers might be forced to lay off workers due to the hardship. It will get to a point where employers will not be able to pay salaries of employees and employees will not enjoy working because the salaries won’t be enough,” he said.



Joe Laka is renowned for his incredible journalistic works but another side of him many were unaware of is his integral role in Sulley Muntari’s career.



Muntari told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview that Joe Laka picked him from high school and made a positive impact on his career.



"I got a scholarship to go to Okess when I finished JSS(Junior Secondary School)...At that time at OKESS, they used to choose football players. It was around 1999-2000 that's when I got the scholarship. Joe Lakker was there, Paa Kwesi Fabin(now Aduana Stars coach). Joe Lakker wasn't a sports teacher. I think he was an English teacher. Paa Kwesi, yes. And then there was another coach we used to call Bra Kwame. Paa Kwesi was very strict, but Bra Kwame was the soft one. Paa Kwesi was tough in a good way and he brought very good things out of us. So Joe Lakker said he wanted to be my manager. So they were friends with my mum.



Muntari recounted that Sir Joe used to buy him a pack of sachet water, which was a big flex back then. He added that Joe Laka also got him boots which enable him play well and advance his career.



"That was when I came to school. He got me a few boots. At that time, sachet water was fresh in the system. He will buy me a pack then I will keep it in my chop box. That was like it, you know."



