The boys are ready for the World Cup - Salisu assures Ghanaians

Sports News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has assured Ghanaians that the team is very well prepared for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars defeated Switzerland by 2-0 in their final friendly match which was played on Thursday, November 17, 2022.



Salisu, who scored one of the game's goals with a fine header, said he was inspired by the performance of his teammates against the Swizz.



“It’s a great feeling, the boys are ready and we showed today that we are a team and organized, we have to concentrate and I think we can go through.



“Our performance today is a great one from the boys, we did well and I hope we are going to do more at the World Cup,” the Southampton defender told the media.



Reacting to his performance in the game, Mohammed Salisu rued his missed chances in the game, which could have landed him his second goal in the game.



“I think I should I have scored the goal in the first half and I missed and, in my mind, I was thinking I should have scored in the second half that was what was inn my mind,” he said.



He added, “I think we are from different clubs and I think we have quality in the team. Young players, they all play in the top level. When we focus on our journey, we can do more.”







Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below













JNA/BOG