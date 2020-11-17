Sports News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

The boys are ready – Richard Ofori assures

Vice-captain of the Black Stars, Richard Ofori, says the team is ready for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



The Orlando Pirates shot-stopper was speaking on behalf of the team on Tuesday, during the visit of Ghana’s ambassador to Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine, Dr. Nii Okai Hammond.



“Your Excellency (H.E Dr. Nii Okai Hammond), we thank you for the visit, we know what you are capable of, because we were with you in Egypt and you supported us throughout the tournament," Ofori said.



“So, what we can assure you is that we know the team, we played with them in Cape Coast and we know what they are capable of. But we can assure you that the guys are ready."



“As you can see, today’s training, everything went well so the guys are ready and tomorrow we will give you victory,” Ofori added



Ghana has a difficult test against Sudan on Tuesday, November 17, at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman.



The Black Stars have so far, recorded an impressive campaign in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers by winning all three Group C games, scoring five goals and conceding none.



The game is scheduled for 13:00 GMT.

