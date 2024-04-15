You are here: HomeSports2024 04 15Article 1926080

The bottling job - Social media users troll Arsenal after losing top spot to Man City in PL title race

L-R William Saliba, Declan Rice, and Jorginho L-R William Saliba, Declan Rice, and Jorginho

Some football fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have mocked Arsenal following their defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The Gunners' title hopes took a huge hit after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium.

The defeat means Arsenal, who have led the table for the majority part of the season, now trail Manchester City by two points with six matches remaining to end the season.

The North London side have 71 points after 32 games, losing five and drawing five games in the process.

Some rival fans believe there is no coming back for Arsenal after losing the top spot to Man City, who are in for a fourth consecutive title.

Others argue that if City go on to win the Premier League for the fourth time in a row, it settles the debate about the league being overrated.

A few others channelled their trolls at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, claiming that despite five seasons, he is yet to achieve anything substantial.

