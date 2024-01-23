The best place for Black Stars is to fly back to Ghana – Emmanuel Adebayor

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former Togolese star, Emmanuel Adebayor says the Black Stars should forget about progressing to the knockout stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The former Real Madrid and Arsenal man was in the stands on Monday night when Ghana played a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in their final Group B game of the AFCON.



The result has denied Ghana automatic qualification to the knockout stage of the tournament as the Black Stars look to go through as one of the best third-placed teams.



For Emmanuel Adebayor, the Black Stars should forget about going through after failing to beat Mozambique.



He insists that the best thing for the Black Stars is to fly back to Ghana.



“I’m not surprised, I’m rather disappointed. Coming into this game, they [Ghana] knew they had their destiny in their hands, they knew they had to win, they knew this was a key game for the country but the way they played is just unbelievable.



“They played with no motivation, they played with no communication, they played like they’re just here for fun, and for me, it’s completely wrong,” Emmanuel Adebayor told George Addo Jr.



He continued, “I don’t know where they want to go because I think the best place for them is to fly back to Ghana so that they can all go back to their clubs. If Ghana even qualifies, what are they going to do in the next stage?”



Meanwhile, there are growing calls for the technical team and playing body of the Black Stars to be dissolved after the 2023 AFCON.