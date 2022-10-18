The Ghana Weightlifting Federation holds seminar for weightlifting coaches, referees

Bodybuilding of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: Davis Ollennu

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) in collaboration with the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has organized a 5-Day seminar for weightlifting coaches and referees in Ghana.



The seminar drew participants from various institutions including the second cycle institutions and the security services. The training focused on the international standard strategic coaching techniques in weightlifting in order to enhance and develop more interest in Ghana.



The president of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib in his welcome address spoke under the theme “The future of Ghana Weightlifting: The role of Ghana’s second cycle and tertiary institutions in harnessing talents for the federation” and encouraged participants to take the training seriously to ensure that they develop new talents in weightlifting for the nation.



He also explained that weightlifting is one of the many sports in which Ghana can win more medals if the necessary attention is given and the necessary logistics are provided. He assured participants of the federation’s commitment to organizing other refresher and professional courses to enable the nation to develop international standard coaches and referees.



Dr. Kyle Pierce, a widely recognized expert in coaching from the International Weight Lifting federation and a professor from the Kinesiology and Health Sciences Department of Louisiana State University Shreveport took participants through the required training modules. Certificates of completion were awarded to participants to enable them to start the journey of harnessing more talents in weightlifting for Ghana. He pledged his dedication and commitment to the Ghana Weightlifting Federation in organizing other training programs in preparation for the international market.