The Forson Sisters: Why two of Ghana's best swimmers will not participate in 2023 African Games

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When Ghana’s swimming team begin their journey in the 2023 African Games, they will do so without two of the country’s top-tier swimmers, whose presence would have significantly enhanced the country’s medal chances.



The Forson sisters – Kaya and Zaira- will not be participating in the 13th African Games, which Ghana is hosting.



According to a 3news report, Kaya Forson and her sister Zaira Forson opted out of the competition after it clashed with their academic calendar in France.



The Treasurer of the Ghana Swimming Association, Farida Alhassan, who confirmed the news, stated that the absence of the two experienced swimmers will significantly impact the team’s medal chances.



She disclosed that the sisters had agreed to participate in the African Games but a late change in their academic calendar meant that they had to pick between school and the sport, and they opted for the former.



“Zaira Forson and Kaya Forson are the only major long-distance swimmers that we have; those who have done it consistently. Certainly, it is going to affect the team, but what can we say... they are still students aside from being swimmers, so education is really paramount and they need to focus on their education.”



Alhassan further stated, “They were supposed to come until a new schedule came out for her examination(Zaira). Unfortunately, that is what has happened, so we just need to adjust to her absence and see how to manage the situation.”



While the absence of the Forson sisters is a major drawback for Ghana, there seems to be some hope for the country with the Jackson brothers, Abeiku Jackson and Kow Jackson, making the final squad alongside Unilez Takyi and Christian Nii Nortey Duah.



The swimming competition in the 2023 African Games begins on March 9, 2024.



EK



