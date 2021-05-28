The Football Business: Why young players are retiring to become coaches

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aside from the entertaining part of it, the game of football has always been a business and in recent times, a number of players appear to have taken another path to fulfilling their ambitions as lovers of the game.



A number of players, successful and unsuccessful, have decided to hang their boots and rather focus on how to make profit from the game. Be it a club or national level, these retired footballers are living their dream in the coaching world by offering training to future prospects of the game.



In this edition of Sports Check, the coaches share their story of why they decided to retire from the beautiful game to venture into the world of coaching.



While some of them claim they retired from the game as a result of their inability to secure a good move abroad, others also shared that they had to call it quits due to a career-threatening injury.



On the lucrative part of it, the coaches professed that it is indeed a good business. They advised parents to invest in the lives of their wards for a brighter future.



In this special piece put up together by Ghanaweb’s Joseph Adamafio, the young coaches give hope and inspiration to players who have failed to make it in football.



Video of the documentary available below.



