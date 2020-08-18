Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

The FA is working on some players - CK Akonnor

Coach CK Akonnor

Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor, has revealed that the Ghana FA is working on convincing about seven European-born players to join the Black Stars.



After releasing his first squad list in March, Akonnor was asked about the possibility of adding others from Europe and he revealed that they are working on about seven players.



“With regards to European-born players, it’s necessary for me to let you know the names [of the players we are working on],” Akonnor said at a press conference.



“Those I spoke to want to play [for Ghana] but they are also not familiar with our lifestyle here. They don’t know what is going on, some probably just come here [briefly] and go back.



“They don’t know anything about us and I think it is important for us to encourage them to come here and see what is going on here. They are willing to come but they don’t know what it is [like here].”



“Talking of quality players, I think I made mention of six or five players which I believe are quality [players]. They’ll enhance the way we play, the way we go forward. These names are with the FA and the FA has already started working on it.



“We cannot get them now but once we get them, they’ll improve our team. Once we have quality, they will improve our chance of winning Afcon.



“Djiku and Owusu are currently eligible to play. Management is working hard to get them on board.”



“Hopefully we’ll be able to get them [seven players] on board.”



The likes of Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal forward, Eddie Nketiah, have been linked with an opportunity to play for Ghana.

