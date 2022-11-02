You are here: HomeSports2022 11 02Article 1654871

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Champions League will never forget Kudus - Ghanaians react to Kudus' performance against Rangers

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed celebrating his goal against Rangers Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed celebrating his goal against Rangers

Some Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter have hailed Mohammed Kudus after his exciting performance against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

Kudus was on the scoresheet for the Dutch champions and also provided and as assist as they beat Rangers 3-1 in Ibex.

The 22-year-old was exceptional and his goals involvement put him head and shoulders above all the players on the field as he won the man-if-the-match-award.

Some Ghanaians on Twitter eulogised the youngster, talking about an exceptional champions league campaign he has had which saw him finish as Ajax's top scorer of this campaign.

The goal against Rangers took his tally to four goals in six matches while providing two assists in the process.

Also, the man-of-match award was his second in the competition. Ajax finished third in their group and therefore has been relegated to the Europa League.


