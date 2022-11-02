The Champions League will never forget Kudus - Ghanaians react to Kudus' performance against Rangers

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Some Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter have hailed Mohammed Kudus after his exciting performance against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.



Kudus was on the scoresheet for the Dutch champions and also provided and as assist as they beat Rangers 3-1 in Ibex.



The 22-year-old was exceptional and his goals involvement put him head and shoulders above all the players on the field as he won the man-if-the-match-award.



Some Ghanaians on Twitter eulogised the youngster, talking about an exceptional champions league campaign he has had which saw him finish as Ajax's top scorer of this campaign.



The goal against Rangers took his tally to four goals in six matches while providing two assists in the process.



Also, the man-of-match award was his second in the competition. Ajax finished third in their group and therefore has been relegated to the Europa League.





Check out some reactions below









A fully fit Partey, inform Kudus and goal scoring Inaki Williams will win Ghana the WorldCup in Qatar — NUNGUA (Dr Burna) (@burnaculer) November 1, 2022

Anytime Kudus plays for Ajax, he gives out his very best and scores too.



I pray Schreuder considers starting him always! — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) November 1, 2022

Kudus goal plus assist watch reactions from Ghanaians, our star boy is cooking???????????????? — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) November 1, 2022

