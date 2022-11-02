The Champions League will never forget Kudus - Ghanaians react to Kudus' performance against Rangers

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022
Some Ghanaians on social media, especially on Twitter have hailed Mohammed Kudus after his exciting performance against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.
Kudus was on the scoresheet for the Dutch champions and also provided and as assist as they beat Rangers 3-1 in Ibex.
The 22-year-old was exceptional and his goals involvement put him head and shoulders above all the players on the field as he won the man-if-the-match-award.
Some Ghanaians on Twitter eulogised the youngster, talking about an exceptional champions league campaign he has had which saw him finish as Ajax's top scorer of this campaign.
The goal against Rangers took his tally to four goals in six matches while providing two assists in the process.
Also, the man-of-match award was his second in the competition. Ajax finished third in their group and therefore has been relegated to the Europa League.
Check out some reactions below
Mohammed Kudus’ stats in one champions league campaign looks quite stellar— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 1, 2022
Mohammed Kudus has been crowned Man of the Match by UEFA!— ???????????? ???????????????? ???? (@TheEuropeanLad) November 1, 2022
The Ghanaian star ends the Champions League group-stages with 4 goals & 2 assists in 5 starts! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kMt62uQb2Y
Mohammed Kudus has scored a total of 4️⃣ goals out of 6️⃣ matches he played this season in the #UCL.— Delali Phrank Awutey (@delaliphrank) November 1, 2022
A quick reminder that he's just 22 years old & could score more goals as he moves up. pic.twitter.com/dwwoTsPvgo
#MaxSports | ???????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????— Max TV (@maxtvgh) November 1, 2022
4 goals in 6 Champions League matches - Kudus living the dream⭐#MaxTV #MaxOnline #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #BringBackTheLove #UCL pic.twitter.com/fl4QQkD7bl
????????Mohammed Kudus is a goal away from matching Andre Ayew’s goal scoring record in the Champions League (5)— Bortey ???????? (@joelbortey) November 1, 2022
Dede Ayew has played 24 games (started 19 times), Kudus on the other hand has played just 8 games (started 6) pic.twitter.com/4OBgWYefI2
A fully fit Partey, inform Kudus and goal scoring Inaki Williams will win Ghana the WorldCup in Qatar— NUNGUA (Dr Burna) (@burnaculer) November 1, 2022
⚽️????️ vs Rangers— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) November 1, 2022
⚽️ vs Napoli
⚽️ vs Liverpool
⚽️????️ vs Rangers
Mohammed Kudus has now contributed to six goals in the Champions League for Ajax this season, all as a false 9.???????????? pic.twitter.com/uoIx9aEmCa
Anytime Kudus plays for Ajax, he gives out his very best and scores too.— Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) November 1, 2022
I pray Schreuder considers starting him always!
Mohammed Kudus scoring in the World Cup Month, herr Ghana is winning this— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) November 1, 2022
Mohammed Kudus with another champions league goal ????????????????— Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 1, 2022
???????? Mohammed Kudus is out of this year's Champions League, but the competition won't forget him.— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) November 1, 2022
Another Man of the Match award + a goal and assist tonight.
???? pic.twitter.com/eqz1rlF5b5
Kudus goal plus assist watch reactions from Ghanaians, our star boy is cooking????????????????— Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) November 1, 2022