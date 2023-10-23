The Bouaké Debacle: Why JJ Rawlings dissolved Black Stars in 1984

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

In 1984, then head of state, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings was compelled to take a drastic yet unusual action of dissolving the senior national team, the Black Stars.



The decision by JJ Rawlings to temporarily collapse the team was due to the twin factors of Ghana’s poor showing at the 1984 AFCON and the disunity that had crept into the team during the tournament.



Ghana, who were winners of the 1982 AFCON went into the tournament as one of the favourites. The remnants of the 1982 AFCON team, Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s conquest of Africa in 1983 and the availability of superior talents like Mohammed Polo and Abdul Razak had placed Ghana as the favourite in the eye of pundits.



Ghana were placed in Group B of the 8-team tournament with Nigeria, Algeria and Malawi as the opponents. Despite the strength of the opponents, the Black Stars were bookmakers’ favourite for the group owing to the experience and talent in the team.



Ghana shockingly lost the opening group B game to rivals Nigeria, suffering a staggering scoreline of 2-1. Opoku Nti got Ghana’s consolation.



Ghana still had a chance to qualify but were dealt a heavy blow after losing 2-0 to Algeria in the second game.



Ghana’s only victory in the game came against Malawi with the only goal being scored by winger Francis Kumi.



The performance of Ghana in the tournament came to be known as the Bouake Debacle as the team camped in the Ivorian city of Bouake.



The team, per historical facts re-echoed by Saddick Adams of Angel Broadcasting Network was sharply divided with the discord so palpable that the first goalkeeper of the side had to sneak out of camp and return to the country.



Following their unceremonial exit from the tournament, JJ Rawlings, per Saddick Adams’ account of events dissolved the team, accusing them of making Ghana a laughing stock.



After the 1984 AFCON, Ghana failed to qualify for three successive AFCONs in 1986, 1988, 1990.



Relevance



The Bouake Debacle has been brought to the fore following the 2023 AFCON draw which also has Ghana in Group B.



The Black Stars, in their first return to Ivory Coast, since the debacle find themselves with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



