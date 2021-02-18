The Board should have considered round table discussion, not press conference- NCC Chief

Sports News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak supporter’s chief, Mr. Elvis Herman Hesse

Accra Hearts of Oak Supporters Chief, Elvis Herman Hesse, says the press conference held by the Board to address the current happenings in the club was needless.



The woes of the club deepened on Wednesday after fans besieged the Secretariat to protest against the management and the Board following the mass resignation of the technical team staff led by Kostadin Papic.



Coach Kosta Papic had resigned from his post-sighting interference from top officials of the club in his team selection.



His resignation was followed by Goalkeepers trainer Ben Owu and that of deputy coach Asare Bediako.



The Board held a press briefing to address issues on the recent happening in the club after the protest which according to Elvis Herman Hesse was needles and proposed that the supporter’s leadership should have been invited for a round table discussion before going to the media.



“In my opinion, the Board shouldn’t have held that press conference. It looked like a counter on what happened. We expected them to call the supporters leadership so we have a round table discussion and then later we both issue out a joint press statement”, Elvis Herman Hesse told Happy 98.9FM.