The Black Stars were not good enough for 2022 World Cup but the future is bright

Sports News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

The saying goes that the morning after the night before hurts most but for journalists on the beat in such big tournaments, the morning after the night before is usually characterized by thoughts of deep reflection.



And after a night where the Black Stars capitulated in dramatic fashion within five minutes, plethora of questions dominate the minds as you struggle to find answers to what exactly culminated in the de-spirited performance of a team in a game that had so much at stake.



A myriad of questions could be asked. What went wrong? Why couldn’t Andre Ayew score that penalty? Why did the team ‘die’ after the penalty miss? Why didn’t Otto Addo, who by the way has left the team’s camp this morning to Germany start Gideon Mensah over Baba Rahman?



The basic answer to this question, as painful and hurtful as it could be is that Ghana were just not good enough. In fact an argument could be made that by beating South Korea, the team punched above their weight.



There is a reason the Black Stars are the lowest ranked team in the 2022 World Cup.



There is a reason none of the bookmakers tipped Ghana to even win a game in the tournament.



There is a reason the Black Stars have failed to make the quarter-finals of the last editions of the AFCON.



There is a reason the team is so unattractive that a “scout trainer” at Borrusia Dortmund will rather take it on part-time basis than as a permanent role.



There is a reason the Black Stars even after beating South Korea were not fancied by the Fox Sports', The Guardians, The Suns of this world to beat a Uruguayan team who had registered zero goals in two games played.



There is a reason the team is led by a captain who plays in a country whose league is not ranked among the top thirty leagues in the world.



There is a reason the team was being led by a striker with less than seven caps for the team. There is a reason it took until the Switzerland friendly for Otto Addo to find a suitable partner for Thomas Partey who himself has questions marks.



There is a reason that in three games played, the Black Stars conceded 7 goals with five of those coming from the left side.



There is a reason the coaches of South Korea, Uruguay and Portugal all publicly stated the weakness of the Ghana and nothing was done about it.



Accusing fingers could be pointed at coach Otto Addo for his blind loyalty and to an extent his stubbornness. His decision to drop Paintsil and Schlupp. His trust in Baba Rahman and Andre Ayew will make cogent arguments.



A scathing attack could be launched on Andre Ayew as the villain and the man who sent Ghana home. Calls for his retirement and that of his brother Jordan Ayew could be made and they will make sense to an extent.



Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams could be scapegoated and slaughtered on social and mainstream media platforms but there is only one truth.



The truth is that the Black Stars team is not good enough and the World Cup was an unnecessary distraction for a team in rebuilding phase.



There is hope in a new coach coming in a ridding the team of the none-performing veterans and building the team around Mohammed Kudus.



There is hope in Lawrence Ati Zigi securing the number one role with consistent performance.



There is hope in Mohammed Salisu establishing a decade or more of great partnership with Alexandre Djiku.



There is hope in Salis Samed becoming a key cog in midfield and dominating games in the Ghana jersey



There is hope that Kamaldeen Sulemana and Osman Bukari will not be restricted to cameos but rather become first-choice wingers.



There is hope in Joseph Paintsil being reintegrated into the team and becoming a difference maker.



There is hope in Gideon Mensah being the first choice left back for Ghana.



Finally, there is hope that the new coach coming will play attacking football which will be to the strength of this team.



The Black Stars were not good enough for the 2022 World Cup but amid the gloom are spots of light that give hope for a great future. We move!



PEK