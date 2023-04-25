The BAC Group inaugurates LOC for 2023 All Star Festival in Sunyani

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's highly anticipated All Star Festival 2023 is just around the corner, set to take place from June 23rd to June 25th. In preparation for the event, a Local Organizing Committee (LoC) has been formed with the aim of ensuring its smooth organization and success.



The committee, chaired by Ransford Antwi, a former Member of the Ghana Football Association and CEO of Suncity FM, consists of nine members, including notable figures such as Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare, CEO of Hasaacas Ladies and Board Member of Kotoko.



After the success story of the last edition in Accra 2022, the organisers are focused on making it even bigger this time around. With the guidance of experienced individuals like Ransford Antwi and Evelyn Nsiah Asare, the committee is committed to delivering a top-notch experience for all stakeholders involved



The main goal of the committee is to ensure the success and smoothness of the festival. Ransford Antwi expressed his excitement by saying, "We witnessed the first edition of the festival in Accra, and it was a huge success. We plan to make it even bigger this time around."



"For the first time ever, the All Star Festival is being hosted in the Bono, Bono East & Ahafo Regions of Ghana. I watched the Accra edition, and I am happy we have it here this year."



The event organised by the BAC Group will be officially launched at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani on 3rd May.