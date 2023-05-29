The BAC Group donates to Bofoakwa Tano and Eleven Wonders ahead of DOL - Zone One Play-Off Championship

Sports News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: BAC Group Media

Ahead of the National Division One League play-off between Bofoakwa Tano and Eleven Wonders on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Accra sports stadium.



The BAC Group led by Dr. Ernest Koranteng on Thursday morning presented a few items such as packs of Verna Mineral Water and Run Energy drinks to both teams as motivation for the make-or-break tie in the capital.





Speaking after the donation exercise, the CEO of the BAC group praised the technical handlers of both clubs for working hard in Division One League to come this far.



" We're all proud of your achievements in the last few years. Indeed consistency and hard work pays. Congratulations to both technical teams".





Eleven Wonders emerged victorious in Zone One A, while Bofoakwa Tano secured their place in Zone One B.





With Nations FC and Kpando Hearts of Lions having picked two of the three available slots for next season’s Ghana Premier League after winning Zone 2 and Zone 3 of the Division One League respectively, the focus has been shifted to Zone One which has been split into Zone 'A' and 'B' for various reasons to allow for smooth running.



Currently, seven clubs from Zone One, including Aduana FC, Berekum Chelsea, Bechem United, Real Tamale United, Legon Cities, Tamale City, and Nsoatreman FC, are competing in the betPawa Premier League.