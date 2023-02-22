The 6 records Real Madrid broke against Liverpool in Champions League last-16 throttling

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: goal.com

Real Madrid came back from two goals down to defeat Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday in a historic Champions League performance.



Los Blancos looked to be in big trouble in the early stages of the last-16 game, as Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah gave the Reds an electric start with two quickfire goals.



But a brilliant effort from Vinicius Junior set in motion a dominant turnaround for Real Madrid.



GOAL takes a look at all the records Real Madrid broke in Tuesday's eventual 5-2 victory.



First visiting European team to score five at Anfield



Actually, Real Madrid became the first visiting club to put four goals past Liverpool at Anfield when Karim Benzema's shot was deflected in off Joe Gomez, and then they added another for good measure with Benzema rounding Alisson and shooting into an open net.



It was also the second time this campaign that the Reds conceded at least four times in the Champions League after doing so against Napoli on September 7.



Benzema first to score six in European career vs Reds



With his brace at Anfield on Tuesday night, Benzema has now scored more goals against Liverpool in European Cup and Champions League history than any other player (6). He entered play level with Didier Drogba for the record.



Meanwhile, with his pair of strikes earlier in the game, team-mate Vinicius Junior is now in second place in that category (5).



Vinicius Junior youngest since Cruyff to score twice as Anfield visitor in Europe



Vinicius Junior broke Liverpool hearts last year with his winner in the Champions League final, and he hurt the Reds again in the first leg on Tuesday.



At 22 years old, he became the youngest player since Johan Cruyff to score at least twice as a visitor in a European match at Anfield.



Benzema equals Messi for consecutive UCLs scored in



The French forward was injured for much of the group stage, but after breaking through with his first goals of the European season, he has now netted in 18 consecutive Champions League campaigns.



That's level with Lionel Messi for the all-time record.



Real Madrid first to turn two-goal deficit into three-goal UCL win



Carlo Ancelotti's men, revered for their ability to stage dramatic comebacks, became the first team to win a Champions League match by three goals after trailing by at least two. The record applies to both home and away fixtures.



Their five goals came between the 21st and 67th minutes - a remarkable average of a goal every nine minutes.



Vinicius Junior second-youngest Madrid player to score in three straight UCL games



He added two goals on Tuesday after also scoring against Celtic and RB Leipzig, with his streak of three Champions League games in a row the best in Real Madrid history after Raul.



Raul was 22 years and 163 days old when he achieved the feat in 1999.