‘That was one hell of a game’ – Antoine Semenyo reacts to Bournemouth’s win over Luton

Sports News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo was emotional on Wednesday night after helping AFC Bournemouth beat Luton Town 4-3 in the English Premier League.



The attacker played full throttle for his team in the home game on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.



In a game played at Vitality Stadium, Antoine Semenyo scored two goals in the second half to seal his team's comeback victory.



In a post-match interview, the Black Stars striker said, "That was one hell of a game. I am very tired. Even when we are down, we know that our game is bravery and that we will have chances."



He praised his teammates for working tirelessly on the pitch to secure a historic win at home.



This season, Antoine Semenyo has scored seven goals and provided one assist for Bournemouth in the English Premier League.



He is currently the Ghanaian player with the most goals in the English Premier League.