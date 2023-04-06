That day will come when the youth will rise against you - Dumelo blasts govt over tax on sports betting

Sports News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

John Dumelo, a parliamentary aspirant hopeful of the National Democratic Congress for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat has hit out at the government for taxing sports betting.



John Dumelo in a social media post expressed outrage over the decision by the government to in his view extort money from the youth.



John Dumelo protested that instead of making life comfortable for the youth, the government is hell-bent on making things difficult for the.



“Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late”.



Parliament by a 136-137 majority decision passed the three revenue bills on Friday, March 31.



The bills are the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.



The government is seeking to generate approximately GH¢4 billion per year to supplement domestic revenue.



Gamblers, per the new tax bill, should be ready to have 10% of their earnings withheld as tax should the president assent to a newly passed bill by Parliament.



Multimedia Sports Journalist Fentuo Tahiri Fentuo explained the specifics of the aforementioned taxes, stating that they will be deducted from each individual's winnings prior to payout.



“In case you missed it by the way, there’s a new 10% tax on your winnings from betting slips. it will be deducted before the payout. Take note and stop fighting the betting companies,” he said in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.





