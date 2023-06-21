Thank you for making us dream – Afena-Gyan celebrates 'idol' Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan has reacted to news of Asamoah Gyan’s retirement.



In a post on Twitter, the US Cremonese forward described the legendary goal scorer as his inspiration and idol.



“My inspiration. My Idol. Thank you for making us dream Asamoah Gyan,” Felix Afena-Gyan shared in a post on Twitter.



Ghana great, Asamoah Gyan on Tuesday, announced his retirement, indicating that it’s time to hang his boots.



“Mr. President, Ministers of State, members of the board, fellow Speakers, nananom, niim3, naam3, I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears ... IT IS TIME ... that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME,” Asamoah Gyan said.



The former Sunderland forward continued, “IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football, ... but then again, I am minded by views shared by great businesses men and sporting gurus, "YOU DO NOT LEAVE YOUR LOVE.”



