Thank you for everything - Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has eulogized the late Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu in a glowing tribute.



Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment after being trapped under the rubble for 12 days following the 7.8 magnitudes of the earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.



Tributes have been pouring from personalities across the world, especially in the football community, and Asamoah Gyan, who first shared the dressing room with Christian Atsu in 2012 when the winger made his Black Stars debut against Lesotho has decided a post to the memory of the player.



"Thank you for everything," Asamoah Gyan posted on his Twitter page with a video of him celebrating a goal with Christian Atsu with playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.



Asamoah Gyan also joined former Black Stars players, Sulley Muntari, Haminu Dramani, Baffour Gyan, and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu to pay respect to the family of Christian Atsu.



Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil alongside Asamoah Gyan and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.





Thank you for everything ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/QWrd8swmR9 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 21, 2023

