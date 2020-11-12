Thank you for everything - Asamoah Gyan mourns Rawlings

Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan has reacted to the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Jerry John Rawlings passed on today November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling an unknown illness for about a week.



He died at the age of 73.



Paying tribute to the former President whose tenure in office saw many laurels for the national team, Asamoah Gyan thanked the former President for his contributions to Ghana sports.



“R.I.P. Thank you for everything. Ghanaians will always remember you, hero,” Asamoah Gyan wrote on his Twitter page.



Jerry John Rawlings was the last Ghana President to have seen an Africa Cup of Nations trophy from the Black Stars.



The last time Ghana won an Afcon trophy was in 1982.





R.I.P ????????????????. Thank you for everything. Ghanaians will always remember you hero. ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vor2EdXFjE

