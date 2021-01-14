Sports News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thank you! Red Star Belgrade wish Richmond Boakye-Yiadom goodbye

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom left Red Star Belgrade following the expiration of his contract

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade have expressed their gratitude to departing forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.



Boakye-Yiadom left the club last month following the expiration of his contract.



The dead-eye frontman left the club with his name etched in the history books following his stupendous achievements.



Red Star Belgrade took to social media to thank Ghana for his service and wished him good luck in his career.



“Boakye, thank you for everything. We wish you a lot of success and happiness in continuing your career!”



Boakye-Yiadom made 104 appearances within his two spells at the club, scoring 60 goals in all competitions.