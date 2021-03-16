Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

'Thank you' - Asante Kotoko bids farewell to Kwame Poku

Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko have bid farewell to striker Kwame Poku on his journey to the Algerian league.



Kwame Poku who joined the Porcupine Warriors from Division One League side, Nkoranza Warriors left the shores of Ghana to join the Algerian side, USM Algiers.



He leaves as the top scorer for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season after scoring seven goals.



The club has now taken to Twitter to part ways with Kwame Poku after signing former Karela United danger man Solomon Sarfo Taylor as his replacement.



“Asante Kotoko have transferred forward Kwame Opoku to USM Alger ( Algeria ) after his short but impressive time here. Everyone at #AKSC wishes ‘Bayie’ well in his future endeavours. #ThankYouBayie #AriseLetsBuild” the club said in a statement.



