Terry Ablade joins Carlisle United on loan from Fulham

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Finish-born Ghanaian youngster Terry Ablade has been sent on loan to English League One side Carlisle United for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, the club announced.



The 21-year-old striker joined Carlisle from Fulham FC as he sought valuable first-team experience and enough playing minutes in competitive games.



The loan agreement is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023-24 football season.



Ablade has been impressive in the youth ranks of Fulham, having scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists in 46 matches in the Premier League 2.



He bagged 10 goals and provided 6 assists in 37 appearances in the U18 Premier League.



He is the son of retired Ghana U17 international Seth Ablade, and remains eligible to represent Ghana on the international stage, despite having featured for the Finnish national youth teams.



Ablade has played for the Finland at the U16, U17, U18, U19, and U21 levels, making 39 appearances in total and scoring 8 times.