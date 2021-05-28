Teqball Federation of Ghana holds training of trainees for referees and coaches

Sports News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Teqball Federation of Ghana (TFG) has opened a five-day training of trainees course for referees and coaches of the sport.



The five-day course which opened on Wednesday, May 26, at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium, is aimed at training more coaches and referees as part of efforts by the federation to develop and promote the sport in Ghana.



About 20 participants drawn from the various parts of the country were participating in the course that would end on Sunday, May 30, with a Community Championship at Maamobi, Accra.



The participants were taken through the theory and practical aspects of the sport with experts from the World Teqball Federation in Hungary.



Mr. Kofi Poku President of the Teqball Federation of Ghana said the aim of his outfit was to promote the game in every part of the country hence the decision to train coaches and referees, who form the foundation of the new sports.



He added that the participants were expected to return to their regions and districts to train more coaches and referees to promote the sport.



Mr. Poku was confident the initiative would produce the needed outcome in the near future.