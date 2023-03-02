Tennis clubs in Ashanti Regions get support from Suvinil paints

Tennis News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: Ghana Tennis Federation

Suvinil Paint, a world class brand of paint supplied by Nesstra Ghana Limited has donated in substantial buckets of its products to selected Clubs in the Ashanti region as part of an infrastructure support initiative by the organizers of the Ashanti Tennis Open, Championship, Tentrio Consult under the auspices of the Ghana Tennis Federation.



This forms part of the companies sponsorship package of the upcoming 2023 Ashanti open tennis championship.



As a lead paint in the Ghanaian market, Suvinil Paints characteristics include high spread rate, resistance to harsh weather conditions, it prevents corrosion, it is affordable comparative to the outstanding quality outcome after use. Suvinil is a preferred paint brand in the building and construction space, simply due to its durable components.



Speaking at a brief presentation at the 4 Garrison Officers’ Mess Tennis Club, the Ashanti Region Sales Manager for Nesstra Ghana Limited, Mr Osei Kwaku Jnr, who represented Mr Joe Ampem Darko, the Head of Communication at Nesstra Ghana Ltd, endorsed the tennis championship as one of the major events on the sporting calendar in the region.



The annual event has become synonymous with high gathering patrons of the tennis community and middle- and high-income individuals in the nation. It was therefore a pleasure for Suvinil Paints to support the clubs within the region towards their resurfacing and development of their infrastructure as part of preparatory works for the 2023 edition of the championship in December.



Receiving the paints on behalf of the three clubs (4 Garrison Officers’ Mess Tennis Club, Ashanti Tennis Club and Asamu J, Tennis & Fitness Center) in the region the President of 4 Garrison Officers Mess Tennis Club, Mr. Benjamin Brayie Edusei, expressed gratitude to Nesstra Ghana Limited for the appreciable support and its impact on the growth of the sport.



He also commended the organizers of the tournament, Tentrio Consult for the laudable initiative, the Ghana Tennis Federation for its continuous support to the region and clubs. The 2023 Ashanti Open Tennis Championship & Carols Night will be held from 11th to 17th December 2023.