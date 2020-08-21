Sports News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Ten ‘obscure’ countries with Ghanaian players

Rashid Sumaila plies his trade in Kuwait

In April 2019, International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Football Observatory’s ranked Ghana as the second bigger exporter of footballers on the continent.



The report indicated that as at that time there were over 311 players of Ghanaian origin dotted across various parts of the world.



The number was presumably obtained from the either GFA or FIFA who issue ITC’s to players.



It has been more than a year since the report was issued so it’s safe to assume that it has shot up.



Again, not all Ghanaian players travel via the recognized and laid down procedures so the numbers are likely to be more than the 311 the report stated.



While this number highlights Ghana’s position as a hub for football development, it is also an indication of how poor conditions of footballers are in this country so much so that at the least temptation, they sacrifice their comfort in this country for relatively better conditions elsewhere.



The coronavirus pandemic led to some Ghanaian footballers who are stranded issuing ‘come-get-me’ please to government.



You might have heard of Ethiopia but what are some of the countries you never thought had Ghanaian football presence.



Iraq



The middle-east country is certainly not known as a football country. When Iraq is mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind is how war has impeded their development.



Despite the chaos that usually prevails in that country there are still some Ghanaian footballer in that country.



Former Aduana Stars defender Stephen Anokye recently came out to beg the government to evacuate stranded Ghanaian footballers in that country.



Kennedy Ashia, Richard Mpong joined Iraqi clubs in 2019. Shadrack Eghan is one notable Ghanaian footballer who plies his trade in Iraq.



Kuwait



Kuwait too wanna people dey there. The country has become known as a hub for human trafficking of Ghanaians and footballers are included.



Rashid Sumaila is one high profile Ghanaian player is based in Kuwait.



Vietnam



The likes of Edmund Owusu Ansah, Ebenezer Shamo and Joe Hendricks have all enjoyed time in Vietnam and there are still some Ghanaian players in that region.



Thailand



In 2014 a report emerged of Ghanaian footballers who in Kuwait who rely on sex with women to survive.



Nikwei Issac a former Wa All Stars player made the startling revelation that he and his colleague depended on sex for their survival.



Last year, 2009 under-20 World Cup star Dominic Adiyiah joined Thai side Chiangmai United.



Bangladesh



Two Ghanaian footballers Twum Frank Ntini and Richard Dzifa Appiae were arrested in January this year for possessing drugs.



They are just two of many Ghanaian footballers who are seeking greener pastures in abroad.



Myanmar



You will find at least one Ghanaian player who is Myanmar playing football on professional bases.



Samuel Kojo Abbey is Ghanaian defender who plays for Mawyawadi FC in the second tier of the Myanmarese league.



Ernest Brafo is another who plays for Yangon United.



Tajikistan



According to reports, there are as many as ten Ghanaian footballers in the top tier of the Tajikistan league.



Ghana has the highest of foreign nationals in the Tajik league.



Prince Arthur, Ishmael Klottey and Quaye Godson are some Ghanaian footballers in that country’s league.



Tanzania



Tanzanian football has quite a number of high profile Ghanaian footballers in its ranks.



Bernard Morrison, James Kotey and Stephen Sey play in the Tanzania league.



Angola



Former Hearts of Oak defender Inusah Musah currently plays for Estádio 11 de Novembro Luanda .



He had the company of Isaac Mensah until his contract was truncated in June this year.



Burkina Faso



Samuel Kwesi Amoto plays in the Burkinabe league with Salitas FC.



According to reports, he is the only Ghanaian footballer playing top-level football in that country.





