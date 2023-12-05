Ten Hag is 'Black Friday Pep Guardiola' - 'Angry' Nana Aba Anamoah descend on Man Utd coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian broadcaster and staunch Manchester United fan, Nana Aba Anamoah has been slammed by Man United coach Erik Ten Hag, labelling him as the direct opposite version of revered Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.



According to her, Ten Hag is the camouflage version of the Spanish gaffer bought on a Black Friday market.



She said she craves for the Man Utd of yesteryears but that time will seemly never come back.



The popular broadcaster explained that she does not see the club reaching the level the was in the early 2000s because of the players available.



She said the current Manchester United is not the club she grew up supporting.



"Fans are frustrated. This is not the United we know. This is not what we want. Look, I miss the United of York. I want that Manchester United back and I don't think we are going to get it back anytime soon. Considering the players we are buying, considering what the players are doing, and Ten Hag. Ten Hag is a Pep Guardiola from Black Friday. That is what he is, she told United & Everything Football podcast.



Manchester United are having a challenging season, struggling to find consistency in performances and results.



In the Champions League, they are at the bottom of their group and on the brink of an exit if they fail to beat Bayern Munich in their last game.



Whereas in the Premier League, they sit 7th with 24 points after 14 games, losing 6 of those. They are yet to secure at least a point against any of the top sides in the League so far this season.



Their fans agitation skyrocketed after Newcastle, who eliminated them in the English Football League, beat them 1-0 on Saturday, December 2, 2023.







@thenanaaba : “ Ten Hag is a Pep Guardiola from Black Friday ????????. That is what he is. He deceived us a few times last season and I was thinking next season yay , that will be our moment of glory . It’s worse ????….I don’t understand his game plan………….”



Watch the rest of the… pic.twitter.com/XkdR8W4K7q — United & Everything Football (@ManUnitedBall) December 5, 2023

EE/EK