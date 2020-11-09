Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Ten Black Stars players train ahead of Sudan clash

Ghana will take on Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Ten players trained at the McDan La town park on Monday, as the Black Stars began preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



The list of players includes Captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Lomotey and Afriyie Acquah.



The rest are John Antwi, Razak Abalora, Tariq Fosu, Kwadwo Amoako, Samuel Owusu and Nicholas Opoku.



Ghana will take on Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



Coach C.K Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe in November 2019.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.