Tema youth initiates ‘Sunday football talent exhibition’

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

The youth of Tema Community Two have initiated Sunday Football Talent Exhibition to showcase their skills on the field of play every Sunday.



The Tema Sunday Football Talent Exhibition being championed by the Sakasaka Soccer Championship Association which had been in existence since August 2016, seeks to expose the youth to modern trends in the field of play.



To challenge the youth a trophy and an amount of GHC700.00 would be awarded to the winner of the day; the first runner up takes an amount of GHC110.00



The competition over the period had not only been a source of happiness but have also amalgamated the youth in the community and have enabled them abstain from social vices.



Again, it had created the avenue for the players to be scouted as some players have already been recruited by football clubs outside the country.



Mr. Samuel Nartey, the Vice Chairman of the SSCA told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema that they noticed the youth of Tema had football talents but lacked the opportunity to exhibit these talents.



He said the association had now created the golden environment for the youth to sell their talents to the world.



He commended the Ghana Referees Association (GRA) for their partnership with the association and for providing Referees every week to officiate the matches.