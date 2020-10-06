Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Tema Youth set to grab £2million over Partey transfer to Arsenal

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghanaian second-tier side, Tema Youth is set to gain about £2 million from the transfer of their former midfielder Thomas Partey to English side Arsenal.



The 27-year-old joined the London-based club from Spanish side Atletico Madrid on Monday night in a mouth-watering deal worth £45million after the Gunners triggered his buyout clause.



Tema Youth is entitled to claim part of 5% of the value of the transfer sum for Partey because of the FIFA rule that ensures that clubs that train players during the formative stages of their careers benefit.



This means the Ghanaian second-tier club will get a share of the £2.25 million that would be reserved for the clubs that trained the deputy Black Stars captain.



The scheme called 'Training Compensation and Solidarity Payments' are designed to help clubs that normally don't see the benefit at the top stages of a player's career.



The system that protects small clubs focuses on the two regimes governed by Articles 20 and 21, and Annexes 4 and 5, of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (“RSTP”) respectively.



According to the Training Compensation section which is found in Article 20 of the FIFA transfer regulations:



“Training compensation shall be paid to a player’s training club(s): (1) when a player signs his first contract as a professional, and (2) each time a professional is transferred until the end of the season of his 23rd birthday. The obligation to pay training compensation arises whether the transfer takes place during or at the end of the player’s contract. The provisions concerning training compensation are set out in Annexe 4 of these regulations.”



Tema Youth will be covered under the Solidarity Mechanism in Article 21 of the FIFA transfer regulations which states that:



“If a professional is transferred before the expiry of his contract, any club that has contributed to his education and training shall receive a proportion of the compensation paid to his former club (solidarity contribution). The provisions concerning solidarity contributions are set out in Annexe 5 of these regulations.”



Partey played with Tema Youth until he was 18 when he left the club to join the junior side of the Spanish top-flight team in 2011.



He trained at the youth side of Atletico before he was promoted to the first team in 2015.



The midfielder played 35 La Liga matches for Atletico Madrid last season and scored three goals from his midfield position.

